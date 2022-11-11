Spotify Launches Interactive In-App Experience With The Weeknd

The Weeknd - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Spotify has launched My Top 5: The Weeknd Projects, an interactive in-app experience that invites users to select their top five favorite The Weeknd projects, and then share on social media.



Loosely timed to the 10th anniversary of Trilogy, The Weeknd’s famed album from 2012 that gathered all three of his 2011 mixtapes—House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence—into one remastered package, fans of The Weeknd can celebrate his entire collection of work in a playful and engaging way by easily arranging their favorite projects into a shareable visual graphic.

The Weeknd is gearing up for his shows on November 26 and 27, which was initially scheduled for one night on September 3, a show that was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The shows are set for SoFi Stadium, closing out the 2022 portion of his global After Hours Til Dawn tour.

The newly added date will be the last chance for fans to see this tour and its next-level production in North America. The stadium tour has been an incredible success, selling out every show across 20 dates, breaking attendance records and grossing over $125 million dollars to date.

The tour celebrates The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours (its hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist”), as well as his most recent critically-acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released this past January.

The Live Nation produced tour recently wrapped up back to back sold-out shows in The Weeknd’s hometown, Toronto, ON this past weekend. The tour has featured support from R&B/soul singer Snoh Aalegra, Canadian electronic artist Kaytranada, and top DJ/producer Mike Dean on select dates.

At the beginning of October, The Weeknd unveiled the third trailer I for his HBO Max series, The Idol, premiering in 2023, The Weeknd shines a light on the glamour and intoxication of showbiz, reintroducing the modern rockstar’s trifecta: sex, money, and drugs.

