Squeeze, Erasure’s Andy Bell To Headline 2023 Rewind Festival

Squeeze - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Following the huge success of the full return of Rewind last year, the festival is back, bringing the 80’s to Scotland and the North and South of England once again.

Saturday night’s will by headlined by Erasure’s Andy Bell, making his Rewind debut. Erasure have sold over 25 million albums and achieved five consecutive number ones on the UK album chart. Hit singles including “A Little Respect,” “Sometimes” and “Always.”

Sunday night’s will be headlined by Squeeze, also making their Rewind debut – who had top-ten chart hits with the singles “Cool for Cats,” “Up the Junction” and “Labelled with Love.”

In addition to Squeeze and Andy Bell, this year’s Rewind events will also feature Tony Hadley, UB40, Marc Almond, Go West, ABC, Midge Ure, Nik Kershaw, Martin Kemp, Toyah, Nick Heyward, Soul II Soul, The Farm, The Art of Noise/Revision/VJ Set, Denise Pearson (Five Star) Slim Jim Phantom, Disco Inferno, Brother Beyond, Tunde (The Lighthouse Family), The South, The Doctor, Pat Sharp, Hothouse Flowers, China Crisis, Red Box, Heatwave, From The Jam, Big Country, Brother Beyond, Earth Wind and Fire Experience by Al McKay and The Undertones.

In both Scotland and the South, the main stage show will be hosted by Pat Sharp (Greatest Hits Radio) on the Sunday, by The Doctor (Dr. & The Medics). In the North the main stage show will be hosted by Jenny Powell (Greatest Hits Radio) on the Sunday, by The Doctor (Dr. & The Medics). Tickets for the individual dates are on sale now.

Plus, for fans’ continued enjoyment The Pink Flamingo Club will once again be in the Big Top, an 80’s themed nightclub, with headline DJs Jenny Powell (Rewind North), Pat Sharp (Rewind Scotland & North) & The Doctor (allRewind Festivals) spinning much loved 80’s tunes to keep the party atmosphere going well into the night. Sunday nights will conclude with a fantastic firework display – what better way to end the weekend than with the skies being lit up with a stunning display.

REWIND SCOTLAND: Scone Palace July 21-23, 2023

REWIND NORTH: Capesthorne Hall August 4-6, 2023

REWIND SOUTH: Henley On Thames August 18-20, 2023

