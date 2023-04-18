Listen To St. Paul And The Broken Bones’ Alabama-Inspired Track ‘Oporto-Madrid Blvd’

St. Paul and the Broken Bones - Photo: Paige Sara (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

St. Paul & The Broken Bones have debuted a new single “Oporto-Madrid Blvd.” The song is taken from the band’s forthcoming album Angels In Science Fiction, out this Friday, April 21 on ATO Records.

“Oporto Madrid Boulevard is an actual street in Birmingham, which I drive frequently,” says frontman and Alabama native Paul Janeway. “There is a lot of imagery, but one of the biggest themes of this song is nature over nurture, starting with the first line of the song ‘Power lines running through the branches on the street, city cuts ‘em down.’”

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - Oporto-Madrid Blvd (Official Audio)

Ahead of the album, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have shared three tracks to critical praise from NPR, MXDWN, Relix, Glide Magazine, and more. Listen to “City Federal Building,” “Sea Star,” and “Lonely Love Song,” which was named “a prayerful and powerful lullaby” by Garden & Gun.

In celebration of the new music, the band will play several in-store shows throughout release week at Nashville, Tennessee’s Grimey’s, Opelika, Alabama’s Hz Records and in their hometown of Birmingham, Alabama at Seasick Records and TrimTab Brewing. The band partnered with TrimTab Brewing on a custom beer, “Heat Lightning,” to commemorate the release and to celebrate the record’s Alabama roots.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones will also take their dynamic live shows to the U.S. and Europe on a run of headline dates throughout the year.

Angels In Science Fiction is available in four Limited Collector’s Edition vinyl variants, each including a note from Janeway and foliage from his home in Alabama pressed into the disc. The latest includes Marigold petals, an homage to Janeway’s daughter and the record’s final track.

The new album was recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, Tennessee and produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, John Prine, Elvis Presley). It follows the band’s critically acclaimed 2022 album The Alien Coast.

Pre-order Angels In Science Fiction.