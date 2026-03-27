The Steve Miller Band Celebrates 50 Years Of ‘Fly Like An Eagle’ With Picture Disc

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Steve Miller Band has announced a limited edition picture disc pressing of the legendary album Fly Like An Eagle, in honor of the LP’s 50th anniversary. Side A of the disc features the album cover art while Side B features a rare photo of Miller from the album sessions. Aside from the legendary title track, other singles on the album include “Take The Money and Run” and “Rock’n’ Me.”

The album was an instant sensation upon its release, peaking at No.3 on the Billboard 200 and No.11 on the UK charts. Its impact has lasted generations, too, with Fly Like An Eagle having been certified four times platinum in the decades since it was released. In 2025, the album was added to the National Recording Registry. Created in 2000 by the Library of Congress, 675 titles have been added to the Registry. The Librarian of Congress, with assistance from the National Recording Preservation Board, selects 25 titles each year that are “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Fly Like An Eagle

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Miller has spoken about Fly Like An Eagle and the significance of its title track over the years, including in a 2022 interview with Vulture. Regarding the song, Miller reflected: “It was a time when I really matured as a writer and I started writing much better songs. I was developing my music. Things that I had been working on for a long period all came together. ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ is a combination of electronic music and a really funky groove. I put in some socially conscious lyrics and an inspirational message — at least, I hope people think it’s inspirational.”

He also spoke about how the song took a while to exist as the version we heard today. He said, “There were two or three different versions of it along the way. I rejected lots of verses, lots of ideas, and lots of different segments over this period of playing it live.”

Buy Fly Like An Eagle on picture disc vinyl here.