Supermini’s Remix Of ‘The Phantom Of The Opera’s Title Song is Out Now

A brand new remix of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, the title song from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, one of the most successful and spectacular productions of all time, is available now on streaming platforms. The new track, which features vocals from the current West End leads Killian Donnelly, and Lucy St. Louis is remixed by the Spanish DJ and Producer Supermini. You can check the remix out below.

This follows the 2021 release of ‘About This’ remix of the same track with lead vocals from previous Broadway cast Ben Crawford and Meghan Picerno.

This version debuted, with a huge international reaction, at a block party featuring a DJ set by Andrew Lloyd outside the Majestic Theater in New York City to celebrate the reopening of Phantom on Broadway after the COVID pandemic. All five tracks are available on one EP on all major streaming platforms from now.

The show resumed performances on Friday, October 22 at 8PM at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street) – the musical’s New York home for all 33 record-breaking years. As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, The Phantom Of The Opera remains an iconic New York City landmark.

At the time of the announcement, Andrew Lloyd Webber said, “I am a proud Brit, but Broadway has always been my spiritual home. To have Phantom lead the effort to bring our beloved community back to the stage is a moment of immense pride for me.”

Since opening in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has played to over 145 million people in 183 cities in 17 languages. It has now run for over 30 years in the West End and on Broadway. It is Broadway’s longest-running show and has received over 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier awards.

