Swae Lee Shares A Cappella Version Of Eminem’s ‘Stan’ And Dido’s ‘Thank You’

Swae Lee - Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Swae Lee took to TikTok to share an a cappella rendition of Eminem’s classic single “Stan.” The song, which samples Dido’s “Thank You,” is, according to Swae’s caption, “A great vocal warm up!”

Swae’s short video clip created a ton of buzz on the app. User “philemon454” posted a drill remix of Swae’s vocal performance, giving drums and haunting melodies to the Rae Sremmurd rapper’s voice.

Swae Lee has been active of late. Last month, Rae Sremmurd return with Flo Milli in tow for their playful new summer single “Community D__k,” which was released via Eardrummer Records/Interscope Records.

Accompanied by a visual, the song is the perfect platform for Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi to flex their skills and their senses of humor.

Hip-hop thrives on pairing unexpected elements, and “Community D__k” pushes that notion to the extreme, marrying a squeaking mattress sample, the melody from “Jingle Bells,” and gleefully carnal raps from two of the genre’s greatest stylists. Swae promises to outperform the pro athletes and other rappers competing for one woman’s attention, while, later in the song, Jxmmi drops all that formality: “She was classy, but I f____d her in the sprinter van.”

Rather than presenting an entirely male perspective, “Community D__k” is elevated by a star turn from Flo Milli, the acclaimed rapper from Mobile, Alabama, whose debut album You Still Here, H_? was released last month. In her kinetic verse, she scoffs at baby mamas lurking on her Instagram but accepts a man’s promiscuous ways.

“Community D__k” comes complete with a video directed by Bryan Barber (Outkast’s “Hey Ya!,” UGK’s “International Players Anthem,” G-Unit’s “Stunt 101”), which imagines an actual business model: Swae and Jxmmi rolling around the city in a work van, popping up wherever their, well, services are needed. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

