ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Sweden’s Loreen Becomes First Woman To Win Eurovision Song Contest Twice

The star previously was crowned victorious at the 2012 competition

Published on

Loreen – Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Loreen – Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Swedish singer Loreen became the first woman to win the Eurovision Song Contest twice as she was named this year’s champion on Saturday (May 13).

The star earned a total of 583 points for her performance of “Tattoo” at the finals in Liverpool, beating competition from the likes of Finland and Israel. She began her performance lying between two screens emitting hazy white light before the one above her rose as the song reached new heights.

All I care about is you,” Loreen sang in the chorus. “You’re stuck on me like a tattoo.”

Loreen - Tattoo | Sweden 🇸🇪 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2023

Click to load video

“The only thing I feel right now is so much love,” she commented after her victory. “Not in my wildest dreams did I think this was going to happen.”

The star previously competed in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012. She was also victorious in that edition of the event with the song “Euphoria,” which earned her 372 points.

Loreen is the first female artist to win Eurovision twice and the second artist overall. The first musician to complete the feat was Ireland’s Johnny Logan, who won in 1980 and 1987.

The Swedish singer’s win now means the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is likely to be held in her home country, as is tradition. The 2023 event was held in Liverpool in place of Ukraine after organizers deemed it unsafe due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

A compilation of every song entered into Eurovision 2023 was released earlier this year. United By Music is available to purchase as a digital album, karaoke version, CD, or 3LP edition.

The UK was represented by Mae Muller at this year’s event, who entered with the track “I Wrote A Song,” a club-ready dance-pop track about a past relationship that ended badly. It was co-written by Muller, Brit-Nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson (David Guetta, Joel Corry, and Raye – “Bed”), and Karen Poole, who has written for Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, David Guetta, and Alisha’s Attic. The star finished in 25th place.

Buy or stream United By Music. 

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Florence + The Machine – Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Florence + The Machine, Beastie Boys, And Ed Helms: Currently Trending Songs
Mick Karn, bass player for Japan
Low-End Revolution: How UK New Wave And Post-Punk Changed Bass Playing
Iggy Pop
Best Iggy Pop Songs: 20 Tracks With An Insatiable Lust For Life
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top