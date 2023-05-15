Sweden’s Loreen Becomes First Woman To Win Eurovision Song Contest Twice

Loreen – Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Swedish singer Loreen became the first woman to win the Eurovision Song Contest twice as she was named this year’s champion on Saturday (May 13).

The star earned a total of 583 points for her performance of “Tattoo” at the finals in Liverpool, beating competition from the likes of Finland and Israel. She began her performance lying between two screens emitting hazy white light before the one above her rose as the song reached new heights.

“All I care about is you,” Loreen sang in the chorus. “You’re stuck on me like a tattoo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Loreen - Tattoo | Sweden 🇸🇪 | Official Music Video | Eurovision 2023

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“The only thing I feel right now is so much love,” she commented after her victory. “Not in my wildest dreams did I think this was going to happen.”

The star previously competed in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012. She was also victorious in that edition of the event with the song “Euphoria,” which earned her 372 points.

Loreen is the first female artist to win Eurovision twice and the second artist overall. The first musician to complete the feat was Ireland’s Johnny Logan, who won in 1980 and 1987.

The Swedish singer’s win now means the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is likely to be held in her home country, as is tradition. The 2023 event was held in Liverpool in place of Ukraine after organizers deemed it unsafe due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

A compilation of every song entered into Eurovision 2023 was released earlier this year. United By Music is available to purchase as a digital album, karaoke version, CD, or 3LP edition.

The UK was represented by Mae Muller at this year’s event, who entered with the track “I Wrote A Song,” a club-ready dance-pop track about a past relationship that ended badly. It was co-written by Muller, Brit-Nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson (David Guetta, Joel Corry, and Raye – “Bed”), and Karen Poole, who has written for Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, David Guetta, and Alisha’s Attic. The star finished in 25th place.

Buy or stream United By Music.