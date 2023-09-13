Swedish House Mafia Share ‘Ray Of Solar’ Video And Remixes

Swedish House Mafia - Photo: Michael Drummond

Swedish House Mafia, the trio of Steve Angello, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso, have shared the video for recent single “Ray of Solar,” the second drop of their current era, which the group have promised will culminate in the release of a forthcoming sophomore album.

The song’s digital euphoria is paired with a visual by the band’s creative director Alexander Wessley, that pits a sole glowing dancer against the stark contrast of a horde of shadowy figures. “We are proud to finally share the ‘Ray of Solar’ video,” state the band, “a story about duality and how darkness bows to light. Directed and shot by Alexander Wessely.”

Swedish House Mafia - Ray Of Solar (Official Music Video)

The video arrives amidst a packed schedule of remixes of the track, including re-imaginings by Mau P, Anfisa Letyago, Alex Wann & Sasson, and more. “Ray of Solar” joins the recently released single “See The Light (feat. Friday)” as material that will ultimately serve as the foundation for an anticipated new album, the proper follow up to 2022’s Paradise Again, an era that comprised sold out shows at iconic arenas and stadiums across the globe as well as over 2.5 billion streams for the album worldwide.

Regarding “Ray of Solar” upon its release, the band said: “Happy to be back with a song that takes us places! Once we recorded these vocals we really got transcended to space. We listened to it on repeat all night and imagined floating in space. This is the summer record for us and even though we’ve heard it a million times and still feel the power of it, it’s a really special one, the unique vocal with our style of writing melodies makes it special! Doing this together with Tove was incredible as we really felt we gave it a true Nordic sonic landscape. We love every second of it and can’t wait for the world to hear it!”﻿

