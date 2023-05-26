Swedish House Mafia Returns With ‘See The Light’ From ‘Formula 1’ Soundtrack

Swedish House Mafia - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Grammy Award-nominated electronic music titans and global supergroup Swedish House Mafia have released a new single entitled “See The Light.” It notably serves as the first release from the forthcoming EA Sports’ Formula 1 Soundtrack Album. The song also lands in tandem with the Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

This spring, the trio—Steve Angello, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso—slipped the track into their monumental closing set at ULTRA Music Festival in Miami, stirring up anticipation for its eventual arrival. With its propulsive synths, effusive energy, and otherworldly vocal transmissions, it finds Swedish House Mafia shining as brightly as ever, showcasing the hallmarks of their striking and stunning signature sound.

Swedish House Mafia - See The Light (feat. Fridayy) (Official Audio)

To celebrate the single’s drop, the guys just revealed the details for an intimate exclusive fan show at E1 London tomorrow, May 27. Concluding this UK takeover, they cap off the weekend by gracing the mainstage of Creamfields South on Sunday May 28.

The members shared, “We missed our UK family and can’t wait to be back to celebrate the release and the new chapter of what’s to come.”

Swedish House Mafia continue their recent renaissance. To date, they have gathered north of 10 billion global artist streams with their 2022 album, Paradise Again, accounting for over 2.5 billion streams. “Heaven Takes You Home” [feat. Connie Constance] soared to No.1 at US dance radio, gathering 230 million total streams.

Paradise Again also bowed at No.1 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and claimed a spot in the Top 20 of the respective chart for 19 weeks. They also notably produced The Weeknd’s “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) and film.

Buy or stream “See The Light.”

Swedish House Mafia Tour Dates:

May 27 – London, UK – E1

May 28 – London, UK – Creamfields South

June 30 – Torino, IT – Kappa Future Festival

July 23 – Ibiza, ES – Ushuaia

Aug 4 – Malmo, SE – Big Slap

Aug 27 – Daresbury Cheshire, UK – Creamfields North Festival

Sep 16 – Las, Vegas, NV – XS

Oct 27 – Bogota, Columbia – Coliseo Live

Oct 28 – Mexico City, MX – Campo Marte Reforma

Nov 3 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

Nov 4 – São Paulo, Brazil – F1 Grand Prix @ Allianz Park Stadium

Dec 8-10 – Pretoria, SA – Hey Neighbor Festival @ Legends Adventure Farm