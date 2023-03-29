Swedish House Mafia Announces Summer Ushuaïa Ibiza Show

Swedish House Mafia - Photo: Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Swedish House Mafia will return to Ushuaïa Ibiza on Sunday, July 23 to deliver an exclusive show-stopping performance on one of the world’s most iconic outdoor stage.

The group has played at Ushuaïa Ibiza several times over the years and each and every event is always a historic showcase of their world-famous live shows. The group’s supersized sounds parlayed with the club’s ability to provide unparalleled sensory stimulating light, sound, and visuals is what makes each occasion such an anticipated fan-going experience.

Last we heard from the trio of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso was in July of 2022 when they shared a music video for “Heaven Takes You Home,” the emotional core of their debut full length Paradise Again. The track features a bouyant vocal performance by the English singer-songwriter Connie Constance, who also directed the accompanying visual.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video is an ebullient glimpse into the central role that music plays in Connie’s life among her circle of friends, based around a concept created with the band. The song spent two weeks at No.1 on Dance Radio, which represented another major milestone for the album after it debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

“It’s been the most incredible journey working with Swedish House Mafia,” stated Constance upon the video’s release. “From creating a beautiful song that is so dear to me, to then directing the video, I cannot be grateful enough for how empowering this process has been. Everyone you will see in this video and even most of the crew has changed my life in some shape or form which feels propitious as this song is currently doing the same. I wanted to create a video for SHM that might be shown at a wedding or sadly a funeral.”

This recent run of events and past festival shows marks the band’s first major live engagements since their headlining performance with pop auteur The Weeknd at Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in April of 2022.

Buy or stream Paradise Again.