Taylor Swift Shares Acoustic Version Of Recent Single ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift has released an acoustic version of her recent single “Anti-Hero” and you can check it out below.

The original track is the lead single from her tenth studio album Midnights, which was released last month. The song has inspired the “I’m the problem” trend on TikTok, in which users admit, some more seriously than others, why they are ‘the problem’ in reference to the track’s chorus.

Prior to this new acoustic take, Taylor Swift has released numerous other versions of the song, including several remixes and another version featuring frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers.

This week, “Anti-Hero” became the longest-running female Number One in the UK singles chart since Olivia Rodrigo‘s “good 4 u2 spent five weeks at the top spot last summer. The longest-running Number One of 2022 is currently “As It Was” by Harry Styles, which topped the chart for ten weeks earlier this year.

Elsewhere in Taylor Swift news, the recent uproar over Ticketmaster’s handling of the sales of tickets for her upcoming North American ‘Eras’ tour has prompted a Senate antitrust panel to schedule a hearing on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. The ticketing giant cancelled the general sale for the 2023 dates citing “extraordinarily high demand” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory”. In addition, many customers reported technical problems while attempting to access the Ticketmaster pre-sale for the tour, including lengthy wait times and website outages.

Ticketmaster subsequently said that there had been “historically unprecedented demand” as “millions” of Swift fans tried to secure tickets. It’s since been reported that 14million people had endeavoured to make a purchase via the site that day, with 2.4million being successful in doing so. They apologized for the handling of the situation on their website, writing: “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans.”

Swift described the situation as “excruciating” for her to watch. In a statement, she said: “It really p_s me off that a lot of [the fans] feel like they went through several bear attacks to get to them.”

