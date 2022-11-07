Taylor Swift Recruits Bleachers For New Version Of ‘Anti-Hero’

Taylor Swift - Photo: Beth Garrabrant (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Taylor Swift has teamed up with producer Jack Antonoff and his solo project Bleachers for a new version of Midnights standout cut “Anti-Hero.”

In the new version, Antonoff takes over the second verse, changing the “sexy baby” lyric to “art bro.” He sings, “Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately /And I just judge them on the hill /Too hard to hang out talking s__t about your famous baby/ Pierce through the heart of 90s guilt.”

In an Instagram post promoting the new version, Swift wrote, “Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people.”

Last week, it was revealed that Swift extended her UK chart double into a second week and, in the process, won the battle with The Beatles’ reissued Revolver for No.1 in the album survey.

Midnights started a second week at the top of the Official Albums Chart, as the new deluxe editions of Revolver take the 1966 masterpiece back into the bestsellers at No.2. The album entered the chart at No.1 and spent seven consecutive weeks there. The new versions enter the Official Vinyl Albums Chart at No.1.

On November 1, Swift announced the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. The news was made public just days after the eleven-time Grammy winner broke streaming, physical, and vinyl album sales around the world.

Taylor’s critically acclaimed album, Midnights, is the fastest selling album of her career. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be supported by Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. The entire tour will be presented by Capital One and produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG).

