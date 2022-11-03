Hear Girl Talk Mash-Up Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti Hero’ With ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’

Taylor Swift and Diana Ross - Photo: Michael Buckner/AMA2014/Getty Images for DCP

Greg Gillis of Girl Talk has continued to make electric, dance-floor hits since the late-2000s, and now he has returned with a Motown-inspired mashup of Taylor Swift’s chart-topping new single, “Anti-Hero” from her No.1 album, Midnights.

Laying Taylor’s vocals atop the beat of Diana Ross’s cover of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” – first popularized by Marvin Gaye and Tami Terrell – the new remix injects Swift with a touch of soul.

Ross’ remake truly made the song her own and went on to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Vocal Performance, as well as liting the fire under her solo stardom when it was released in 1970.

This new version of “Anti-Hero” loses its electronic-pop sensibilities – but with the strings and a brass band replacing the original song’s electronic drum kit – Swift’s vocals feel livelier than ever, with the Funk Brothers’ swift piano keys and a live drum set to back her up.

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero (Girl Talk Remix)

Aside from his mash-ups, Girl Talk has also been on an incredible run within hip-hop, working with artists such as Wiz Khalifa with their 80s-inspired track, “Ready For Love,” “Santos House Party” with Smoke DZA, Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa and Big K.R.I.T., and “Outta Pocket” on Dreamville’s album, Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director’s Cut. With suave house production and funky basslines, Girl Talk is becoming the most coveted producer for any remix or mash-up within the music industry.

With this reimagining of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and its 1970 rendition, Girl Talk is fueling a remix renaissance. After recently releasing a mash-up of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Ellie Goulding’s “Lights,” Gillis is constructing a groove-able chaos that translates to his live shows.

Meanwhile, Midnights continues to break records left and right, and Swift preps to embark on her first tour in five years with her recently announced “Eras Tour.” The tour is scheduled to hit US stadiums beginning in March 2023 and run into August, with international dates set to be revealed later.

