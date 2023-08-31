Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Concert Film Coming To North American Theaters

Taylor Swift - Photo courtesy of Stoked PR/Republic Records/AMC

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ record breaking concert film is headed to thousands of movie theatre screens in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In a groundbreaking programming initiative for AMC and the domestic theatrical industry, beginning Friday, October 13, music lovers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico will be able to enjoy ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film at movie theatres, with their huge screens and state-of-the art sound systems.

‘The Eras Tour’ was attended by more than three million Taylor Swift fans during the first leg of its US run. Not only did it shatter all concert sales records, it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more, either because they attended the concert and wanted to see it again, or after being unable to obtain tickets for sold out performance after sold out performance after sold out performance.

‘The Eras Tour’ concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States. Tickets are on sale now at the official AMC website and also at the official Fandango website. To ensure the theatrical event is accessible and affordable for all who want to attend, AMC has worked on minimizing the ticket price and maximizing ticket availability.

All adult tickets at AMC’s U.S. theatres for ‘The Eras’ concert film will be priced at only $19.89 plus tax, and children’s/senior tickets will be $13.13 plus tax, for all showtimes except branded premium large format screens. The film also will be available in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, and other premium large formats for their standard up-charge fee which varies by format and theatre. In anticipation of the first day of advance ticket demands, AMC has also bolstered its ticket server capacity to handle traffic at more than 5 times the current record for the most ever tickets sold in an hour.

Earlier this week, Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. Spotify announced the news on Twitter, writing, “Queen behavior…On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.”

