The Amazons Share Anthemic New Album ‘How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?’

The Amazons – Photo: Ed Cooke (Courtesy of Island Records)

The Amazons have returned with their hotly-anticipated third album, How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?.

The Reading four-piece switch up their subject matter on the anthem-packed new record, leaving the darkness of 2019’s sophomore effort, Future Dust, behind in favor of a lust for life and post-pandemic hope.

How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me? was produced by Jim Abbiss (Bombay Bicycle Club, Arctic Monkeys, Adele) and features co-writing collaborations from the likes of Maggie Rogers and Jamie Hartman among its expansive, uplifting, and sun-drenched singalongs.

Released on Friday (September 9), one day after Queen Elizabeth II died, the band addressed promoting new music in such a strange time. “So today our album is out, which has obviously coincided with a strange moment in time for everybody,” frontman Matt Thomson said in a video posted to Twitter. “However, the album is still out everywhere – it’s most certainly here, and we are over the moon about that.

“As you can imagine, we won’t be promoting it as much as usual. But the reason I’m sharing this message is just to communicate a couple of things. If you’re a fan of this band – whether you discovered us in 2016 or just a couple of days ago – we would love your support this week.”

He added that the band’s upcoming activities this week – from promoting the record online to conducting an instore tour across the UK – weren’t “coming from a place of disrespect.” “We Brits love our music, especially in difficult times,” he explained. “If our music could contribute positively to someone, somehow, somewhere this week, that would be a beautiful thing.”

The Amazons will follow the album’s release by heading out on a full UK, US, and European tour in October, kicking off in Dublin on October 5. The dates will wrap up in Cologne on November 10 – full details and ticket information can be found on the band’s official website.

Buy or stream How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?. View The Amazons’ UK and Ireland tour itinerary below.

Oct 5 – Dublin, IE – Whelans

Oct 6 – Belfast, UK – Limelight 2

Oct 8 – Manchester, UK – Academy

Oct 9 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Oct 11 – Southampton, UK – O2 Guildhall

Oct 12 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

Oct 13 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

Oct 15 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

Oct 16 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

Oct 17 – Newcastle, UK – Boilershop

Oct 19 – Norwich, UK – UEA

Oct 20 – London, UK – Roundhouse