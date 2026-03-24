The Beach Boys Celebrate 60 Years of ‘Pet Sounds’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Beach Boys are celebrating 60 years of their acclaimed and beloved record Pet Sounds with several new editions, including a premium Vinylphyle reissue and a Zoetrope version.

The 2LP Vinylphyle comprises both the mono and stereo versions of Pet Sounds. Pressed at RTI on 180g black vinyl and cut from original mono and stereo analog tapes by Joe Nino-Hernes at Sterling Sound, this newly remastered, limited edition features a gatefold tip-on jacket and 4-panel insert with all-new liner notes.

The Pet Sounds limited edition custom Zoetrope vinyl also includes a textured front cover treatment.

Meanwhile, Pet Sounds Highlights is built around selections from the 1997 Grammy-nominated 4CD box set. Highlights is available as 2CD and 2LP sets. Limited edition vinyl is available in white/green splatter color with a textured tip-on jacket. It includes 25 Pet Sounds a cappellas, alternate versions and tracking sessions (all on vinyl for the first time), along with new liner notes.

Released on May 16, 1966, Pet Sounds was produced and primarily composed by Beach Boys member Brian Wilson, who died last year. The record is considered a masterpiece of pop music and one of the most influential albums in history. It features the classic singles “God Only Knows,” “Sloop John B” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” Alongside his brothers Carl and Dennis, his cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine, Brian revolutionized songwriting and inspired seismic changes to the landscape of pop music with its unusual sonics, novel textures, and structural innovations.

Pet Sounds was a complete narrative, breaking the formula of conventional pop albums of the day. It was conceived as a coherent work of art where every song – even every note – counted. “If you take the Pet Sounds album as a collection of art pieces, each designed to stand alone, yet which belong together, you’ll see what I was aiming at,” said Brian Wilson in 2010.

Shop the 60th anniversary editions of The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds here.