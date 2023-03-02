The Lumineers Announce Summer Tour Dates

The Lumineers - Photo: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

The Lumineers have announced an encore run of dates after last year’s massive Brightside World Tour. The shows will begin August 16 at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, ME and end at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on September 15.

The run of shows features scenic outdoor amphitheater venues across the country. James Bay will be the opener for the tour. Additionally, the band will be headlining New Orleans Jazz Fest this spring, the Catbird Festival on August 19 in Bethel, NY, and Jazz Aspen Snowmass on September 1 in Aspen, CO.

The two-time Grammy nominated Lumineers are touring in support of their fourth album, 2022’s Brightside. The album was top ten in both the U.S. and Canada and the title track reached No.1 on Billboard’s Alternative National Airplay and Adult Alternative Airplay charts—the sixth time the band has topped the latter chart in less than 10 years. Last year’s tour saw more than 750,000 tickets sold across five continents, including two sold out stadium shows at Coors Field in Denver and Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Brightside was produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron’s Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, The nine-song collection sees The Lumineers’ co-founders/co-songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performing virtually all of the instrumentation.

Visit The Lumineers’ official website for more information.

The Lumineers US Tour:

August

16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

19 – Bethel, NY – Catbird Festival*

22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

23 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

25 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

29 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

September

01 – Aspen, CO – Jazz Aspen Snowmass*

03 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

05 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

06 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

08 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

10 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

12 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

13 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

* = festival show