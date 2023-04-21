The Offspring Announces 15th Anniversary Reissue Of ‘Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace’

The Offspring - Photo: Courtesy of UMe/Big Picture Media

The Offspring has announced a special limited-edition 15th-anniversary reissue package of its acclaimed record, Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace, out June 16 via Round Hill Records/UMe.

Available for the first time on vinyl in many years, this special edition will feature a bonus 45 with two new live tracks recorded at Hellfest in 2022, re-imagined artwork on the cover, and art lithos for each song. There will also be a digital version of the record that will be released along with new animated artwork for streaming services.

At the time of release, Rise and Fall, Rage And Grace cracked the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and went to No.4 on Top Alternative Albums in the US, along with reaching No.3 in Japan, No.3 in Australia, No.4 in Canada, and No.6 in France. Additionally, “You’re Gonna Go Far Kid,” the band’s No.1 most streamed track with over 1.9 billion global streams across streaming services, is featured on the album. To this day, it continues to be one of the band’s most illustrious records, and the RIAA recently awarded it a Gold Certification.

“We are pumped to be putting out the 15th-anniversary special edition of Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace,” says lead singer Dexter Holland. “We’ve worked with Round Hill to personally put together this re-release that has special art, a re-imagined album cover, and even a bonus 7” with a couple of live songs from our Hellfest performance in France last year. We have always been very proud of this record–it has one of our most well-known songs, ‘You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid’ on it–and we can’t wait to get this special edition out. Enjoy!”

The Offspring recently announced the US leg of their Let The Bad Times Roll Tour, featuring special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on August 1 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA, making stops across the US in Irvine, Phoenix, Atlanta, Tampa, St. Louis, and more before wrapping up in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center on September 3.

Pre-order the 15th anniversary edition of Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace.