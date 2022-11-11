The Offspring Share Festive Cover Of Charles Brown’s ‘Bells Will Be Ringing’

The Offspring - Photo: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

The Offspring have released their new festive song, a cover of Charles Brown’s “Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas)” which you can hear below.

Back in November 2020, the legendary US punks surprised fans and critics alike with a faithful (yet punk rock) rendition of the 1963 Darlene Love classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” produced by Bob Rock.

This holiday season, they’re back yet again, taking on Charles Brown’s “Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas)” – made famous by the cover by the Eagles in 1978. While the titles of the two tracks may be similar, the latest track is a refreshing, faithful and original take of a holiday favorite.

The Offspring - Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas) [Audio]

“Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home for Christmas)” was written in 1960 and released the same year by the Texan blues singer and pianist Charles Brown. Hitting the Billboard Hot 100 chart in December 1961, the tune, which Brown co-wrote with Gene Redd peaked at Number 76 on its initial release, but its popularity grew and the song featured on Christmas Singles chart for nine seasons, even hitting number 1 in 1972.

Jon Bon Jovi also covered the song on the 1992 holiday album A Very Special Christmas 2 in the style of the Eagles. A promo music video that featured supermodel Cindy Crawford was made to accompany that release. In 1994 the same recording was released as a charity single in Europe, but this time instead of being credited as a solo recording by Jon Bon Jovi it was released under the band name Bon Jovi.

Elsewhere in The Offspring-related news, the band recently confirmed they will be headlining the UK’s 2023 Slam Dunk Festival along with Enter Shikari. Next year, Slam Dunk will be returning to Hatfield Park on May 27 and Leeds Temple Newsam on May 28. Joining Enter Shikari and The Offspring will be Creeper, Billy Talent and Bowling For Soup.

