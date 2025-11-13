The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ Hits Three Billion Streams On Spotify

Cover: Courtesy of UMR

The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” has reached another massive streaming milestone. The British rock band’s hit has surpassed three billion streams on Spotify.

“Every Breath You Take,” from The Police’s fifth and final album, 1983’s Synchronicity, is well-known as the band’s signature song. The album featured additional singles like “King of Pain,” “Wrapped Around Your Finger,” and “Synchronicity II.”

“Every Breath You Take” is the band’s most successful single, topping the charts in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and their native U.K. The tune, which is the band’s sole No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, sat atop the chart for eight weeks. At the 1984 Grammy Awards, the song won trophies for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Record of the Year. The Synchronicity album was also nominated for Album of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police - Every Breath You Take (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The song was also given new life in 2017, when it was featured in the Snow Ball dance scene in season two of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, and later became part of Gen Z TikTok videos. While “Every Breath You Take” is currently The Police’s sole entry in the Spotify Billions Club, their 1978 reggae-inspired single “Roxanne” is quickly approaching the one billion mark.

Recently, the band released their five studio albums on SHM-CD. The selections include Outlandos d’Amour (1978), Reggatta de Blanc (1979), Zenyatta Mondatta (1980), Ghost In The Machine (1981), and Synchronicity (1983). The SHM-CDs, a format more legacy acts are utilizing, are specially manufactured in Japan and pressed in small batches to emphasize quality over quantity.

Last year, The Police put out a deluxe reissue of Synchronicity, which had been in the works for over three years. The box set included more than 55 previously unreleased tracks, new liner notes and interviews, rare archival memorabilia, and unseen photographs. Back in July, frontman Sting released a 40th anniversary digital deluxe edition of his 1985 solo debut, The Dream Of The Blue Turtles.

Buy The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” on vinyl or CD now.