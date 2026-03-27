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Rolling Stones To Reissue Compilation Album ‘Forty Licks’

The compilation, first released in 2002, marked the first to combine material from their Decca and self-owned catalog.

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The Rolling Stones Forty Licks 40th Anniversary
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Rolling Stones are reissuing their career-spanning 2002 double-LP compilation Forty Licks. The new, limited-edition release, available in 4LP on coloured vinyl, is available for pre-order now.

Released nearly 25 years ago, Forty Licks was assembled to coincide with the band’s 40th anniversary. Spanning recordings made between January 1964 and June 2002, the collection ran to 155 minutes and included many of the group’s greatest hits. A sampling: “Street Fighting Man,” “Gimme Shelter,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Start Me Up,” “Angie,” “Fool to Cry,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Four new-at-the-time studio recordings were included on the second disc: “Don’t Stop,” “Keys to Your Love,” “Stealing My Heart,” and “Losing My Touch,” with “Don’t Stop” serving as the accompanying single. Don Was was credited as one of the producers of “Don’t Stop,” alongside The Glimmer Twins. The album reached number two on both the UK Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200, and has since been certified four times platinum in both territories. Its release ran concurrently with the Licks Tour, a year-long international concert run that concluded with the live album Live Licks in 2004.

Decades into their career, the Rolling Stones are still hard at work. They won a 2025 Grammy for Best Rock Album for their record Hackney Diamonds, their first new album of originals in 18 years. They supported the record on an extensive 2024 tour.

Buy The Rolling Stones’ Forty Licks 40th anniversary release here.

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