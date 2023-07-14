‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 To Feature Nine Taylor Swift Songs

Cast Of The Summer I Turned Pretty - Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jenny Han, the “Mastermind” behind The Summer I Turned Pretty book trilogy and television series, confirmed that the Season 2 soundtrack will include nine songs by Taylor Swift.

Viewers’ first trip to Cousins Beach was full of first loves, growing pains, and, of course, Taylor Swift needle drops. Five songs from the singer-songwriter appeared in the first season, and “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” famously debuted in the trailer. In true Taylor fashion, the re-recording was kept secret even from the cast.

“We didn’t find out until the day they released the teaser, which was incredibly exciting to open my Instagram and see the folks in the teaser,” Lola Tung, who plays protagonist Belly Conklin, said in an interview with The Daily Californian. “I think it’s such a beautiful song, and it fits perfectly with the show and the relationships in the show.”

The first three episodes of TSITP Season 2 premiered on July 14, and already, it has featured “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version),” “Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version),” and “invisible string.” The Season 2 trailers also featured “August” and a first listen of “Back to December (Taylor’s Version),” which was officially released as part of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7.

Taylor Swift - Back To December (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video)

Other songs included so far include “Pink + White” by Remi Wolf, “Save Your Tears (Remix) by The Weeknd feat. Ariana Grande, and “drivers license” and “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo, who was notably featured in Season 1 as well.

With new episodes released each Friday through August 18, Swifties and TSITP fans alike are eager to see what other songs make the cut. Many are even heading to TikTok to share their predictions and reactions as new tracks are unveiled.

Meanwhile, Swift continues to perform across North America as part of The Eras tour, the biggest tour of 2023 to date. Additionally, the musician is in the process of re-recording her Big Machine masters, with Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version), 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and Reputation (Taylor’s Version) pending a release date.

