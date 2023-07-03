Taylor Swift Scores Biggest Tour Of 2023 So Far With ‘The Eras’

Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour has not only given fans across North America the chance to celebrate the star’s career so far but has also earned the singer the biggest tour of 2023 to date.

The tour kicked off in April in Glendale, Arizona, and is set to continue across North America until August, when it will wrap up in Los Angeles. Following the US leg, Swift will embark on a series of international dates, beginning in Latin America later this year.

According to data from Pollstar, the tour so far has already grossed more than $300.8 million, making it the year’s biggest tour so far. That figure is more than double the second-biggest tour of 2023, which saw Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band gross $142.6 million. Swift has achieved the feat with 38 performances through the end of June, which were attended by an average audience of nearly 54,000.

With further dates taking Swift on the road through August 2024, The Eras tour is currently projected to earn $1.4 billion.

As part of the extended global dates on The Eras tour, the pop icon is set to perform five shows at London’s Wembley Stadium next year. The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will also include two concerts apiece at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium, Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, and one night at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 18. Visit Swift’s official website for further information and to purchase tickets.

Meanwhile, Swift will release the re-recorded version of her third album, Speak Now, on Friday (July 7). The star teased one of its tracks – “Back To December (Taylor’s Version)” – last week in the new trailer for the second season of teen drama The Summer I Turned Pretty. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be her third re-recorded album, following Fearless and Red.

