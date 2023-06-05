Taylor Swift Reveals Fall Out Boy And Hayley Williams As Guests On ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift - Photo: Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has revealed the full tracklist for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on Monday (June 5), including who her duet partners will be on the previously unrecorded “Vault Tracks.” Those artists are Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

Swift shared the news on social media She wrote: “I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

The official Taylor Nation Twitter page revealed on Thursday May 18 that the vinyl for the upcoming re-recording of Swift’s 2010 album will be offered in a special lilac marble version. Pre-orders at Target in both CD and vinyl editions are now sold out.

In other Taylor news, earlier in June she announced the first round of international dates to The Eras Tour. Latin American shows will be supported by Sabrina Carpenter and produced by Taylor Swift Touring.

Swift also recently shared exciting updates to two Midnights songs. She recruited Ice Spice for a new version of “Karma” and offered up an updated version of “Snow on the Beach” subtitled “(Featuring More Lana Del Rey), which stars Lana more prominently in the mix. Listen to both tracks below, which are featured on Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition).

Taylor first shared the news on social media. She wrote, “Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist, and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible [Ice Spice] will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now.”

