Taylor Swift Teases Lilac Marbled Vinyl Of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ will arrive on July 7.
Taylor Swift’s official Taylor Nation Twitter page revealed on Thursday (May 18) that the vinyl for the upcoming re-recording of Swift’s 2010 album will be offered in a special lilac marble version. Pre-orders at Target in both CD and vinyl editions are now sold out.
Shop the best of Taylor Swift’s discography on vinyl and more.
Earlier in May, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum launched a new pop-up exhibition called “Through Taylor Swift’s Eras.” The exhibit features a selection of iconic costumes worn by the pop star including 10 outfits — one for each of her 10 albums — running from the star’s 2006 self-titled LP, through to her most recent album, Midnights. The pop-up is part of the museum’s comprehensive gallery experience, and is included with general admission.
Among the items on display from Swift’s wardrobe are the Vivetta faux fur jacket and rhinestone-accented Norma Kamali bikini she wore in the 2019 music video for “You Need to Calm Down;” the Marina Toybina-designed circus ringmaster ensemble of a top hat, cane, rhinestone and sequin-embellished jacket, shorts and knee-high, laced LaDuca boots Swift wore to perform “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” at the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards; and the Mandalay multicolored fringe dress and Everybody by B. Z. Moda tall boots Swift wore during the first act of her “Fearless Tour” in 2009-2010.