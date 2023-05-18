Taylor Swift Teases Lilac Marbled Vinyl Of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift - Photo: Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift’s official Taylor Nation Twitter page revealed on Thursday (May 18) that the vinyl for the upcoming re-recording of Swift’s 2010 album will be offered in a special lilac marble version. Pre-orders at Target in both CD and vinyl editions are now sold out.

Shop the best of Taylor Swift’s discography on vinyl and more.

Earlier in May, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum launched a new pop-up exhibition called “Through Taylor Swift’s Eras.” The exhibit features a selection of iconic costumes worn by the pop star including 10 outfits — one for each of her 10 albums — running from the star’s 2006 self-titled LP, through to her most recent album, Midnights. The pop-up is part of the museum’s comprehensive gallery experience, and is included with general admission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the items on display from Swift’s wardrobe are the Vivetta faux fur jacket and rhinestone-accented Norma Kamali bikini she wore in the 2019 music video for “You Need to Calm Down;” the Marina Toybina-designed circus ringmaster ensemble of a top hat, cane, rhinestone and sequin-embellished jacket, shorts and knee-high, laced LaDuca boots Swift wore to perform “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” at the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards; and the Mandalay multicolored fringe dress and Everybody by B. Z. Moda tall boots Swift wore during the first act of her “Fearless Tour” in 2009-2010.

The museum also updated its display in its ‘Taylor Swift Education Center’ with new artifacts representing Swift and her latest studio album, Midnights. New items now on display include the sequin-covered cape, Michael Schmidt Studios bustier and briefs and Stuart Weitzman boots worn by Swift in the 2022 video for “Bejeweled;”; the Taylor GSLJ “Living Jewels” acoustic guitar Swift used to perform “Last Kiss” during her “Speak Now World Tour,” and the New York University cap and gown Swift wore when she received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree and delivered the commencement address at the school’s 2022 graduation ceremony. All of these will be on view through early summer 2024 and are also accessible with general museum admission. The pop-up exhibit runs through May 31. Listen to the best of Taylor Swift.