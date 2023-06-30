Taylor Swift Teases ‘Back To December (Taylor’s Version)’ In ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Trailer

Taylor Swift – Photo: Courtesy of Taylor Swift/YouTube

Taylor Swift has shared a preview of “Back To December (Taylor’s Version)” in the new trailer of The Summer I Turned Pretty season two.

The new season of the Amazon Prime Video series is set to arrive next month, just days after Swift’s next re-recorded album is released.

The trailer for the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty opens with another song from the pop megastar – folklore’s “August” – before it segues into “Back To December (Taylor’s Version).” The string-laden recording soundtracks the emotional and dramatic preview of teen drama.

“Back To December (Taylor’s Version)” will feature on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which is due for release next Friday (July 7). The new version of the star’s third studio album – and her third re-recorded album – will also feature a series of “From The Vaults” tracks. Among them, the bonus songs will include collaborations with Fall Out Boy (on “Electric Touch”) and Paramore’s Hayley Williams (on “Castles Crumbling”).

“Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album,” Swift said of her guests. “They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

Meanwhile, Swift is set to expand her The Eras tour worldwide later this year and well into 2024 with a series of dates spanning South America, Asia, Australia, the UK, and Europe. Among them, she will perform five shows at London’s Wembley Stadium over the course of next summer. At present, the final night at Wembley is the last announced show of The Eras tour so far.

