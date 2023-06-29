Taylor Swift Adds Fifth Wembley Stadium Date To 2024 ‘Eras’ Tour

Taylor Swift - Photo: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Due to overwhelming public demand, Taylor Swift has added an extra Wembley Stadium show to the itinerary for her international ‘Eras’ Tour.

The superstar singer-songwriter, who is currently travelling with the tour across North America, will now play Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024, bringing her total number of nights at the huge London venue to five.

The UK and Ireland leg will also include two concerts apiece at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium, Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, and one night at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 18. You can check out the complete list of new dates below, but also visit the artist’s official website for further information.

Registration was required for access to tickets, but that has now closed. According to the tour’s primary ticket seller Ticketmaster, “All registrants will receive an email on Wednesday 5 July with further information.”

Taylor Swift’s 2024 ‘Eras’ Tour Dates are as follows:

02-07 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

02-08 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

02-09 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

02-10 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

02-16 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground

02-17 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground

02-23 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

02-24 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

02-25 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

03-02 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium

03-03 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium

03-04 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium

05-09 Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena

05-10 Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena

05-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

05-24 Lisbon, Portugal – Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

05-30 Madrid, Spain – Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

06-02 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium

06-07 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium

06-08 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium

06-14 Liverpool, England – Anfield

06-15 Liverpool, England – Anfield

06-18 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

06-21 London, England – Wembley Stadium

06-22 London, England – Wembley Stadium

06-28 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

06-29 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

07-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

07-06 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

07-09 Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund

07-13 Milan, Italy – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

07-18 Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins-Arena

07-23 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

07-27 Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

08-02 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

08-09 Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08-15 London, England – Wembley Stadium* (newly-added date)

08-16 London, England – Wembley Stadium

08-17 London, England – Wembley Stadium.

