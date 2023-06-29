Taylor Swift Adds Fifth Wembley Stadium Date To 2024 ‘Eras’ Tour
The pop superstar has added the new date – August 15 , 2024 – due to overwhelming public demand.
Due to overwhelming public demand, Taylor Swift has added an extra Wembley Stadium show to the itinerary for her international ‘Eras’ Tour.
The superstar singer-songwriter, who is currently travelling with the tour across North America, will now play Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024, bringing her total number of nights at the huge London venue to five.
The UK and Ireland leg will also include two concerts apiece at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium, Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, and one night at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 18. You can check out the complete list of new dates below, but also visit the artist’s official website for further information.
Registration was required for access to tickets, but that has now closed. According to the tour’s primary ticket seller Ticketmaster, “All registrants will receive an email on Wednesday 5 July with further information.”
Taylor Swift’s 2024 ‘Eras’ Tour Dates are as follows:
02-07 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
02-08 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
02-09 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
02-10 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
02-16 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground
02-17 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground
02-23 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
02-24 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
02-25 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
03-02 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium
03-03 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium
03-04 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium
05-09 Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena
05-10 Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena
05-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena
05-24 Lisbon, Portugal – Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
05-30 Madrid, Spain – Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
06-02 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium
06-07 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium
06-08 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium
06-14 Liverpool, England – Anfield
06-15 Liverpool, England – Anfield
06-18 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
06-21 London, England – Wembley Stadium
06-22 London, England – Wembley Stadium
06-28 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
06-29 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
07-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
07-06 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
07-09 Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund
07-13 Milan, Italy – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
07-18 Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins-Arena
07-23 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
07-27 Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
08-02 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
08-09 Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel-Stadion
08-15 London, England – Wembley Stadium* (newly-added date)
08-16 London, England – Wembley Stadium
08-17 London, England – Wembley Stadium.
