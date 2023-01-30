The Who To Commemorate 2019 Wembley Stadium Show On New Live Album

'The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

In tandem with today’s announcement of The Who’s July UK dates on The Who Hits Back! tour, the band have now shared full details of the upcoming album The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley, to be released on March 31.

The multi-format set was captured at the band’s show at the famous stadium on July 6, 2019, their first headline date there in 40 years and the only UK concert on their Moving On tour. Their performance of “Baba O’Riley” from the gig is released today as a taster for the album.

Baba O’Riley (Live At Wembley, UK / 2021)

The Who’s powerhouse set that summer’s day was accompanied by an orchestra of more than 50 pieces and included classics from Quadrophenia, Tommy, Who’s Next, Who Are You, and other landmarks, as well as the live debut of “Hero Ground Zero” and “Ball and Chain.” Both would feature on their much-admired WHO album, which followed that December as their first studio release in thirteen years.

The live album will be available as a limited edition yellow, orange & red 3LP set, triple black vinyl and a 2CD/Blu-Ray set featuring the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos. All formats will contain a booklet with unseen photos from the show. “Just because it is The Who with an orchestra, in no way does it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music,” said Roger Daltrey. “It is full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

The full tracklist for the 3LP edition is:

SIDE ONE

Who Are You

Eminence Front

Imagine A Man

SIDE TWO

Pinball Wizard

Hero Ground Zero

Join Together

Substitute (No Orchestra)

SIDE THREE

The Seeker (No Orchestra)

Won’t Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)

Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)

SIDE FOUR

Ball And Chain

The Real Me

I’m One

The Punk And The Godfather

SIDE FIVE

5:15

Drowned (No Orchestra)

The Rock

SIDE SIX

Love Reign O’er Me

Baba O’Riley

Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)