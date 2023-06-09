Thirty Seconds To Mars Examines Life’s Fragility On ‘Life Is Beautiful’

Thirty Seconds To Mars – Photo: Bartholomew Cubbins (Courtesy of Satellite-414)

Thirty Seconds To Mars has shared its new single “Life Is Beautiful,” on which it “examines the beauty and fragility of life.”

The band – comprised of brothers Jared and Shannon Leto – will return with its sixth album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day, on September 15 via Concord Records. “Life Is Beautiful” is the second track to be taken from the record.

“As an artist, I hope to create music that connects deeply with people and our upcoming album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day, is a testament to that pursuit,” Jared Leto said in a press release. “‘Life is Beautiful’ is a song that examines the beauty and fragility of life, reminding us to embrace its fleeting moments and find solace in its unpredictable journey.

“I hope this song ignites some kind of a spark in the listener, reminding them that amidst the chaos and challenges of the world, there is always a glimmer of hope and beauty to be found.”

Thirty Seconds To Mars - Life Is Beautiful (Official Lyric Video)

“These scars don’t lie, I’m living in an empty time,” Leto sings in the opening lines, adding shortly afterward: “But one truth that I know is that life’s beautiful.”

The follow-up to the chart-topping LP America, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day was inspired by the range of emotions and experiences the band has navigated its way through in the last five years. In May, it released the first example of this in the single “Stuck,” which has gone on to rack up over 21 million streams to date.

Thirty Seconds To Mars gave that track its live debut during its recent appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee. Fans across the world will be able to see it perform live later this year, with festival commitments including Lollapalooza, When We Were Young, Corona Capital, and more. Visit the band’s official website for full tour dates and tickets.

Buy or stream “Life Is Beautiful.”