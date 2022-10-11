Blink-182, Green Day, 30 Seconds To Mars, And More To Headline 2023 When We Were Young Festival

Blink-182 - Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

With an epic pop-punk twist, next year’s bill of the When We Were Young festival has announced a colossal collection of all-star bands that have perfected the genre, including headliners Blink-182 and Green Day.

The lineup also features 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer and All Time Low, Yellowcard, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Rise Against, Thrice, Simple Plan, New Found Glory, and many more.

The 2022 edition of When We Were Young is scheduled for October 22. The event will be headlined by Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, AFI, and Paramore.

Other bands set to appear at the Las Vegas event include Bring Me The Horizon, A Day To Remember, Avril Lavigne, and Jimmy Eat World.

Additionally, The Used, Alkaline Trio, Dashboard Confessional, Pierce The Veil, Sleeping With Sirens, Palaye Royale, Black Veil Brides, PVRIS, Thursday, La Dispute, glassjaw, The Wonder Years, State Champs, Neck Deep, and Knocked Loose were announced for the event.

Earlier today (October 11), Blink-182 announced their biggest tour ever, a colossal global outing with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Produced by Live Nation, the worldwide trek includes their first ever performances in Latin America along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.

The band will also drop their new single “Edging” this Friday, October 14, marking the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together in almost 10 years.

The Blink-182 tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the US, including Lollapalooza alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake. Tickets go on sale starting Monday, October 17 at 10am local time via the band’s official website.

Visit When We Were Young’s official website for more information.