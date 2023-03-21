Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, And More Set For Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

Lollapalooza has unveiled a powerhouse lineup for the 2023 edition of its festival, featuring first-time headliners Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish along with Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, and more.

Karol G will make history as the first female Latin artist to headline Lolla, and Tomorrow X Together will return for a second year.

This year’s lineup also includes highly anticipated performances from Fred again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, JID, The 1975, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and many more. The year’s celebration of music will take place August 3-6 with over 170 bands, nine stages, and four full days of music and programming in Chicago’s crown jewel, Grant Park

Fans can sign up now for the SMS Presale that begins this Thursday, March 23 at 10 am CT at Lollapalooza’s official website to secure 4-Day General Admission at the Tier 1 price of $365 (while supplies last) as well as 4-Day GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets. A public on-sale will follow with any remaining tickets. Layaway Plans are also available on all ticket types starting at $20 down.

Other artists set to perform include NewJeans, Tems, The Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, NIKI, Morgan Wade, DPR IAN + DPR LIVE, Lainey Wilson, L’Impératrice, Ivan Cornejo, Sudan Archives, and more.

Always a hub for artist discovery, this year’s must-see breakout stars include Dom Dolla, Sabrina Carpenter, Lovejoy, Knock2, Jessie Murph, Suki Waterhouse, Thee Sacred Souls, and The 502s. In addition, multiple Chicago area artists will perform at Lollapalooza this year, including Louis the Child, Dehd, Sincere Engineer, Friday Pilots Club, Motherfolk, Kidd Kenn, and more.

Hulu is also set to return as the official streaming destination of Lollapalooza. Catch four days of select live performances, interviews, and much more all weekend long. The full broadcast lineup and schedule will be announced later this summer.

Visit Lollapalooza’s official website for more information.