Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Zac Brown Band Announced As C2C 2023 Headliners

Thomas Rhett - Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, and Lady A have been confirmed as headliners of the 2023 Country to Country (C2C) festival, which marks the 10-year anniversary of Europe’s biggest country event. It will take place over the weekend of March 10-12 next year at London’s The O2, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, and 3Arena, Dublin.

This marks Rhett’s second time as a headliner at C2C, which he played in 2016. It’s a third time for both the Zac Brown Band, who played in 2014 and 2017, and for Lady A, who made the transatlantic trip in 2015 and 2019. Tickets go on sale on Friday (21) at 10am local time.

Thomas Rhett - The Hill (Lyric Video)

Also in the first line-up announcement are Midland, Jordan Davis, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lainey Wilson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lindsay Ell, Matt Stell, and Breland, the latter set to open C2C in London on the Friday night. He will co-host the festival across the weekend with broadcaster Bob Harris OBE, who has presented the festival live on stage since its inception.

The event will also welcome the return of the C2C Spotlight Stage, the line-up for which will be revealed over the coming months, and CMA’s international series Introducing Nashville, in which rising country artists will perform acoustically, sharing the stories behind their songs.

Chris York, C2C festival co-founder and director at SJM Concerts, says: “As founder of C2C, it is incredible to see the event moving into its 10th year. A testament to the wonderful support of all artists, managers and agents who continue to believe in the power of country outside of North America. We have to thank our amazing event partners BBC Radio 2, the CMA and lastly the fans – who continue to drive the event forward and challenge us to keep moving forward. That’s what makes doing this worthwhile.”

‘The finest US talent’

Adds C2C festival director Jack Dowling: “Country to Country is delighted to be bringing back the finest in US talent to the UK and Ireland. In our 10th year C2C keeps going from strength to strength. We’d like to thank our fantastic partners AEG Presents, the CMA and BBC Radio 2 who continue to help us deliver the best event and of course, more importantly our passionate fans. Country to Country would not be what it is without you. See you all for C2C 2023!”

Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, notes that C2C “is a tentpole event for our industry and our country music community. As we see country music continue to expand on a global scale, it’s events like C2C that are pivotal in maintaining that forward momentum, promoting music discovery, broadening the fan base and demonstrating the growth of country music internationally. We are thrilled to be partnering with C2C again this year and look forward to the event in March!”

