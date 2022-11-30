Thomas Rhett, Priscilla Block, Ray Wylie Hubbard For 2023 TidalWave Festival

Thomas Rhett - Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Thomas Rhett will be one of the headliners at the 2023 TidalWave Music Festival on Atlantic City Beach in New Jersey. It will follow the success of the inaugural event this year, and will be co-headlined by Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn.

Also performing on the main stage next summer will be Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Randy Houser, Corey Kent, Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Jelly Roll, Lily Rose, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hailey Whitters, and DeeJay Silver.

TidalWave will also present a “Next from Nashville” bill of up-and-coming artists including George Birge, Ben Burgess, Mackenzie Carpenter, Madeline Edwards, Dylan Marlowe, Chase McDaniel, John Morgan, Megan Moroney, Pillbox Patti, MacKenzie Porter, Peytan Porter, Aaron Raitiere, Lauren Watkins, and Jake Worthington. There will also be a special performance by storied troubadour Ray Wylie Hubbard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Rhett - Half Of Me (Lyric Video) ft. Riley Green

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Festival-goers will be able to stroll along the Boardwalk on Atlantic City Beach, enjoying ocean views and shopping and visiting casinos, restaurants, and the amusement rides on the city’s famous Steel Pier. Three-day passes for TidalWave go on sale on December 16 at tidalwavefest.com, with the password-protected alumni presale for previous visitors starting on December 13.

Boardwalk Suites will again be available for those travelling with friends to experience the event in comfort and style. There will be free general admission for children aged six and under. TidalWave Music Festival is presented by Country Nation and Live Nation in partnership with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) and the City of Atlantic City.

Rhett’s show takes its place in his extensive Home Team Tour 23, which is set to kick off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on February 9. The vast schedule runs across a seven-month period, all the way to a Bridgstone Arena show in Nashville on September 29.

Listen to the best of Thomas Rhett on Apple Music and Spotify.