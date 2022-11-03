Thomas Rhett Reveals Dates For ‘Home Team Tour 23’

Thomas Rhett - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett revealed US tour dates for his Home Team Tour 23, produced by Live Nation, presented by Dos Primos Tequila, and Fueled by Marathon.

Known for his “bombastic, good time energy” (Esquire) after kicking off 2023 in Canada, the summer tour will begin May 4 in Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, and end at Thomas Rhett’s hometown Nashville, TN, at Bridgestone Arena on September 23, 2023.

Thomas Rhett - Home Team Tour 23 - Announcement

Pre-sale tickets go on sale to Home Team Members and Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, November 8. Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 12pm local time until Thursday, November 10 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. The general public will have access to tickets beginning Friday, November 11 at 10am local time.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Thomas Rhett. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

For the announcement, Thomas Rhett shared a light-hearted video revealing jerseys to celebrate the many tour destinations during a mock press conference.

Late last month, Rhett invited fans to a winter wonderland with the release of his first-ever Christmas collection, Merry Christmas Y’all, out via The Valory Music Co.

The classic Christmas songs feature Thomas Rhett’s rich vocals and sincere delivery with a touch of country flair. Exuding warmth and produced by Dann Huff, Merry Christmas Y’all is available to stream now.

“I love everything about Christmas–there’s nothing like the holiday season,” said Thomas Rhett. “I wanted to record some of the Christmas songs that my family and I enjoy every year. I hope this music gets everyone in the holiday spirit!”

Vist Thomas Rhett’s official website for more information.