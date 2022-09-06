Thursday Announce ‘Full Collapse’ Vinyl Box Set

Thursday - Photo: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

To celebrate the 21st anniversary of their seminal sophomore album, Full Collapse, Thursday is releasing a limited-edition 10-inch vinyl collection.

A highly-influential title in the post-hardcore scene, 2001’s Full Collapse was the band’s breakout album, thanks in large part to the popularity of singles “Understanding in a Car Crash” and “Cross Out the Eyes.” Now, fans have the opportunity to revisit the genre-defining album in a new light.

Set for release on October 28 via Craft Recordings and available for pre-order today, the anniversary box set (limited to 5,000 copies worldwide) presents the entire album across three 10-inch LPs. Designed by MDRN DVSN and Thursday in collaboration with Craft, the reissue is housed in a unique hardcover book and features a collection of never-before-seen photos of the band, captured by photographer Nathaniel Shannon between 2001-2002.

In addition to the boxset, a brand new, Full Collapseinspired t-shirt design has been created to celebrate the release. It is available for pre-order now.

Alongside the reissue, Thursday will be on tour throughout the US through November 2022, including a selection of shows centered around Full Collapse. The band will also join their longtime friends, collaborators, and fellow New Jersey natives My Chemical Romance on the road this fall. Limited copies of the boxset will be available to purchase at the band’s live shows ahead of the official street date for the release.

In the 21 years since the release of Full Collapse, Thursday has released four more albums, including the US Top 10 War All the Time (2003; Island) and the US Top 20 A City by the Light Divided (2006; Island). While the band announced a hiatus in 2011 following the release of the broadly-acclaimed No Devolución (Epitaph), Rickly, Keely, Payne, Rule, and Pedulla have since reunited, enjoying multiple sold-out tours and a highly-anticipated appearance at last year’s Riot Fest.

Pre-order the limited edition vinyl reissue of Full Collapse.