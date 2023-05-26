Toby Keith Shares ‘America’ EP Amid Slew Of RIAA Certifications
The RIAA has awarded Keith a total of 20 new certifications across 17 titles.
Toby Keith’s six-song America EP is now on release, featuring songs with themes held dear by the country music figurehead, from a catalog that has sold some 40 million albums. The recordings of the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee have generated global streams of some 10 billion.
All six of the tracks are among a weighty list of new gold and platinum single certifications for Keith, newly awarded by the RIAA, comprising a total of 20 certifications across 17 titles. Fifteen of those songs were written by Keith, of which five are solo compositions. He also wrote or co-wrote all six songs on the America EP, for which the tracklisting is:
1. Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)
2. Should’ve Been A Cowboy
3. American Soldier
4. As Good As I Once Was
5. I Love This Bar
6. Beer For My Horses
Toby Keith's America EP.
The full list of Keith’s new RIAA certifications is:
RIAA certifications:
“American Soldier” (Toby Keith, Chuck Cannon) – Double Platinum
“As Good As I Once Was” (Keith, Scotty Emerick) – Triple Platinum
“Beer For My Horses” (Keith, Emerick) – Double Platinum
“Bullets In The Gun” (Keith, Rivers Rutherford) – Gold
“Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)” (Keith) – Triple Platinum
“Get Drunk And Be Somebody” (Keith, Emerick) – Gold
“How Do You Like Me Now?!” (Keith, Cannon) – Platinum & Double Platinum
“I Love This Bar” (Keith, Emerick) – Platinum & Double Platinum
“I Wanna Talk About Me” (Bobby Braddock) – Platinum
“Made In America” (Keith, Bobby Pinson, Scott Reeves) – Platinum
“Red Solo Cup” (Brett Beavers, Jim Beavers, Brad Warren, Brett Warren) – Triple Platinum
“She’s A Hottie” (Keith, Pinson) – Gold
“Should’ve Been A Cowboy” (Keith) – Platinum & Double Platinum
“Whiskey Girl” (Keith, Emerick) – Platinum
“Who’s Your Daddy” (Keith) – Gold
“Wish I Didn’t Know Now” (Keith) – Gold
“You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This” (Keith) – Gold