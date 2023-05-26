Toby Keith Shares ‘America’ EP Amid Slew Of RIAA Certifications

Toby Keith - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

Toby Keith’s six-song America EP is now on release, featuring songs with themes held dear by the country music figurehead, from a catalog that has sold some 40 million albums. The recordings of the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee have generated global streams of some 10 billion.

Toby Keith - I Love This Bar

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

All six of the tracks are among a weighty list of new gold and platinum single certifications for Keith, newly awarded by the RIAA, comprising a total of 20 certifications across 17 titles. Fifteen of those songs were written by Keith, of which five are solo compositions. He also wrote or co-wrote all six songs on the America EP, for which the tracklisting is:

1. Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)

2. Should’ve Been A Cowboy

3. American Soldier

4. As Good As I Once Was

5. I Love This Bar

6. Beer For My Horses

ADVERTISEMENT

Buy or stream Toby Keith’s America EP.

The full list of Keith’s new RIAA certifications is:

RIAA certifications:

“American Soldier” (Toby Keith, Chuck Cannon) – Double Platinum

“As Good As I Once Was” (Keith, Scotty Emerick) – Triple Platinum

“Beer For My Horses” (Keith, Emerick) – Double Platinum

“Bullets In The Gun” (Keith, Rivers Rutherford) – Gold

“Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)” (Keith) – Triple Platinum

“Get Drunk And Be Somebody” (Keith, Emerick) – Gold

“How Do You Like Me Now?!” (Keith, Cannon) – Platinum & Double Platinum

“I Love This Bar” (Keith, Emerick) – Platinum & Double Platinum

“I Wanna Talk About Me” (Bobby Braddock) – Platinum

“Made In America” (Keith, Bobby Pinson, Scott Reeves) – Platinum

“Red Solo Cup” (Brett Beavers, Jim Beavers, Brad Warren, Brett Warren) – Triple Platinum

“She’s A Hottie” (Keith, Pinson) – Gold

“Should’ve Been A Cowboy” (Keith) – Platinum & Double Platinum

“Whiskey Girl” (Keith, Emerick) – Platinum

“Who’s Your Daddy” (Keith) – Gold

“Wish I Didn’t Know Now” (Keith) – Gold

“You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This” (Keith) – Gold