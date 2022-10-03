Tori Amos Announces New UK ‘Ocean To Ocean’ Tour Dates For 2023

Tori Amos - Photo: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Following the release of her critically acclaimed album Ocean to Ocean at the end of last year and a sell out World Tour throughout 2022, celebrated singer-songwriter Tori Amos returns to the UK for 6 additional spectacular shows in 2023, culminating at The Royal Albert Hall on Monday, April 3.

Tori will be performing with long-time collaborator bassist Jon Evans and renowned UK drummer Ash Soan, with special guest support to be announced.

Since the release of her first, career-defining solo album Little Earthquakes, and her number 1 album Under The Pink Tori Amos has been one of the music industry’s most enduring and ingenious artists, with three top 10 albums and the Global smash hit single “Professional Widow” which remained in the Top 40 for an impressive 15 weeks, continuing to rock clubland for over a decade.

Tori Amos has transcended from commercial pop success to using her music to tackle serious issues around female gender, subsequently paving the way for a generation of young female activist popstars. From her visceral depiction of sexual assault in “Me And A Gun” & her post-9/11 album Scarlet’s Walk to her decidedly feminist stage musical The Light Princess, her work has never shied away from intermingling the personal with the political. Native Invader (2017) was formed out of her desire to prove that “We can out-create the destructiveness that is all around us” and her stunning top 40, 2021 album Ocean To Ocean addressed the feelings of lock down, isolation, family and grief, with a gentle euphoric approach to such potentially dark musings.

Tori Amos’ Ocean To Ocean 2023 UK Tour glides into town for the following dates:

Saturday, March 25: Edinburgh Queens Hall

Monday, March 27: Belfast The Ulster Hall

Tuesday, March 28: Dublin 3 Olympia Theatre

Friday, March 31: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Saturday, April 1: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Monday, April 3: London’s Royal Albert Hall.

