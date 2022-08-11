The Tragically Hip’s ‘Fully Completely’ Celebrates 30 Years With Deluxe Boxset

The Tragically Hip 'Fully Completely' boxset - artwork courtesy of UMC

To commemorate the 30th Anniversary of The Tragically Hip’s iconic album, Fully Completely, the band announce that the deluxe boxset, which was previously released in 2014 only on CD, to be reimagined as a vinyl package. This is the first time the box set will be available on vinyl and will be released on October 7, 2022.

This 3 LP vinyl set includes all the elements from the 2014 boxset including, the Fully Completely original album, the Live at the Horseshoe September 13, 1992 recording, with bonus studio session tracks “Radio Show” and “So Hard Done By”. As well as a Blu-ray of brand-new Dolby Atmos and surround sound mixes of the record. Atmos mixes will also be available digitally on Apple Music and Amazon Music. As well as, newly remastered from the original tapes, ‘Heksenketel’1993 tour documentary, plus a 56-page book and five exclusive lithographs by cover artist Lieve Prins.

The Fully Completely deluxe vinyl edition, is the first in a series of vinyl album rereleases for The Tragically Hip, the band heeding the call to experience the music in this analogue quality format. Fans can watch out for reissues of Yer Favourites which had previously been available only on CD as well as a brand-new boxset for Phantom Power (CD, vinyl, Atmos), leading into the bands’ 40th anniversary celebration in 2024.

Fully Completely is where The Tragically Hip reach the apex of their talent. Originally released on October 6, 1992, the album went on to sell more than a million copies in Canada and is quickly approaching double Diamond status. Spawning multiple hit singles “Locked in the Trunk of a Car”, “Courage” (For Hugh McLennan), “At the Hundredth Meridian” “Fifty Mission Cap” and “Wheat Kings.”

At the 2017 Polaris Music Prize the album won the public vote for the Heritage Prize in the 1986-1995 category. Originally released on October 6th, 1992, the album was produced by Chris Tsangarides (Depeche Mode, Killing Joke, Concrete Blonde) and recorded at Battery Studios in London the summer of 1992.

Earlier this week, The Tragically Hip were announced as the Inductee to Canada’s Walk Of Fame for Humanitarianism in pursuit of social and environmental justice. They had previously received a star on the Walk Of Fame in 2002. For more than three decades, The Tragically Hip’s tireless activism and philanthropic pursuits have raised millions of dollars for multiple social and environmental causes, such as Camp Trillium, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Sunnybrook Foundation, WAR Child, the Special Olympics and the Unison Benevolent Fund.

A quintessential band whose music captures the essence of being Canadian, they used their enormous megaphone in 2016 to shine a spotlight on the country’s systemic mistreatment of indigenous peoples. The legacy of the band’s frontman, the late Gord Downie, continues with The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, which aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

Fully Completely Deluxe Vinyl Track Listing:

LP1- Side A:

“Courage (for Hugh MacLennan)”

“Looking for a Place to Happen”

“At the Hundredth Meridian”

“Pigeon Camera”

“Lionized”

“Eldorado”

LP1 Side B:

“We’ll Go, Too”

“Fully Completely”

“Fifty Mission Cap”

“Wheat Kings”

“The Wherewithal”

“Locked in the Trunk of a Car”

Live at the Horseshoe, September 13, 1992 Recording:

LP 2 Side C:

“At The Hundredth Meridian”

“Fifty Mission Cap”

“We’ll Go Too”

“Fully Completely”

“Pigeon Camera”

LP2 Side D:

“Twist My Arm”

“Lionized”

“Wheat Kings”

“Eldorado”

LP3 Side E:

“Looking For A Place To Happen”

“Courage (for Hugh MacLennan)”

“Locked In The Trunk Of A Car”

“The Wherewithal”

LP 3 Side F:

Bonus Studio Session Tracks:

“Radio Show”

“So Hard Done By”

Fully Completely Atmos Mix on Blu-ray and available on digital platforms:

“Courage (for Hugh MacLennan)”

“Looking for a Place to Happen”

“At the Hundredth Meridian”

“Pigeon Camera”

“Lionized”

“Eldorado”

“We’ll Go, Too”

“Fully Completely”

“Fifty Mission Cap”

“Wheat Kings”

“The Wherewithal”

“Locked in the Trunk of a Car”

Heksenketel documentary:

Featuring concert footage and other clips of the band and crew as they travel across Canada from coast to coast during their 1993 ‘Another Roadside Attraction’ tour.