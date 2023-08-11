Trippie Redd Shares New Album ‘A Love Letter To You 5’

Trippie Redd - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Trippie Redd’s newest album, A Love Letter To You 5, is out now. The rapper released the latest project in his Love Letter series, which is now available to stream on all platforms.

The album contains 19 tracks. Check out the entire tracklist below. Featured guests include Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Bryson Tiller, and more. Check out the entire tracklist below.

Trippie Redd – Left 4 Dead (Official Music Video)

The project follows the release of his Mansion Musik mixtape, which dropped earlier this year featuring Travis Scott, Future, Chief Keef, and Juice WRLD. It debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Rap Albums Chart and No.2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

A Love Letter To You 5 marks Redd’s second release of 2023. In January, the rapper surprised fans with Mansion Musik, a 27-track mixtape. The project quickly became Redd’s seventh consecutive top five albuM, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Travis Scott, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Lil Baby, Ski Mask the Slump God and more had guest spots on the album. The surprise release of the mixtape came in part to the track reportedly being “held for ransom” by unidentified hackers, Redd revealed.

Redd will embark on his Take Me Away tour to support the album starting on August 31 at Somerset Amphitheater (just outside of Minneapolis, MN), in Somerset, WI, with stops in Toronto, ON, Brooklyn, NY, Los Angeles, CA and more before wrapping up on Monday, October 9 in Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater. Special guest LUCKI will join across all dates on the tour, along with D.Savage, Ekkstacy, and K Sauve. Jean Dawson will also join on select dates.

Buy or stream A Love Letter To You 5.

A Love Letter To You 5 Tracklist:

“Take Me Away” feat. Corbin

“Last Days”

“Thy Motion”

“How You Alive”

“Thinking Bout you”

“Praying 4 Love”

“Reality”

“A Feeling” feat Skye Morales

“Romantic Fantasy”

“I’m Mad at Me” feat. Lil Wayne

“Closed Doors” feat. Roddy Ricch

“Action” “Left 4 Dead”

“Wind” feat. The KiD Laroi

“Took my Breath Away” feat. Skye Morales

“Flowers” feat. Bryson Tiller

“The Hate”

“Trip McKnight”