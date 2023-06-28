Trippie Redd Announces The Take Me Away Tour

Trippie Redd - Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Trippie Redd has announced his 2023 Take Me Away Tour across North America this fall in support of his upcoming album A Love Letter To You 5.

The 24-date tour kicks off on Thursday, August 31 at Somerset Amphitheater (just outside of Minneapolis, MN), in Somerset, WI, with stops in Toronto, ON, Brooklyn, NY, Los Angeles, CA and more before wrapping up on Monday, October 9 in Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater. Special guest LUCKI will join across all dates on the tour, along with D.Savage, Ekkstacy, and K Sauve. Jean Dawson will also join on select dates.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Thursday, June 29 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 30 at 11 AM local time.

The news of the tour comes on the heels of Trippie’s latest single, “Took My Breath Away,” featuring Skye Morales, which was released June 16 via 10K Projects. The single follows the release of his Mansion Musik mixtape, which dropped earlier this year featuring Travis Scott, Future, Chief Keef, and Juice WRLD. It debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Rap Albums Chart and No.2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

Visit Trippie Redd’s official website for more information.

Trippie Redd Take Me Away Tour Dates:

Thu Aug 31 — Somerset, WI — Somerset Amphitheater

Sat Sep 02 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Mon Sep 04 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Tue Sep 05 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Sep 08 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Sat Sep 09 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre

Sun Sep 10 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Wed Sep 13 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu Sep 14 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 16 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Sep 17 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sep 18 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Thu Sep 21 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 23 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 26 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavillion *

Thu Sep 28 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sun Oct 01 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 02 — San Diego, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Wed Oct 04 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

Fri Oct 06 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mon Oct 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater *~

*Not with Jean Dawson

~Not with Ekkstacy