Trippie Redd Announces The Take Me Away Tour
The run kicks off on August 31 in Somerset, Wisconsin.
Trippie Redd has announced his 2023 Take Me Away Tour across North America this fall in support of his upcoming album A Love Letter To You 5.
The 24-date tour kicks off on Thursday, August 31 at Somerset Amphitheater (just outside of Minneapolis, MN), in Somerset, WI, with stops in Toronto, ON, Brooklyn, NY, Los Angeles, CA and more before wrapping up on Monday, October 9 in Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater. Special guest LUCKI will join across all dates on the tour, along with D.Savage, Ekkstacy, and K Sauve. Jean Dawson will also join on select dates.
Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Thursday, June 29 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 30 at 11 AM local time.
The news of the tour comes on the heels of Trippie’s latest single, “Took My Breath Away,” featuring Skye Morales, which was released June 16 via 10K Projects. The single follows the release of his Mansion Musik mixtape, which dropped earlier this year featuring Travis Scott, Future, Chief Keef, and Juice WRLD. It debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Rap Albums Chart and No.2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.
Visit Trippie Redd’s official website for more information.
Trippie Redd Take Me Away Tour Dates:
Thu Aug 31 — Somerset, WI — Somerset Amphitheater
Sat Sep 02 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Mon Sep 04 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Tue Sep 05 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Sep 08 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Sat Sep 09 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre
Sun Sep 10 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
Tue Sep 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
Wed Sep 13 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Thu Sep 14 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Sep 16 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Sep 17 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
Mon Sep 18 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Thu Sep 21 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 22 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 23 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 26 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavillion *
Thu Sep 28 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sun Oct 01 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Mon Oct 02 — San Diego, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
Wed Oct 04 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum
Fri Oct 06 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mon Oct 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater *~
*Not with Jean Dawson
~Not with Ekkstacy