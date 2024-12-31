‘Ultimate Christmas’ Returns Frank Sinatra To Billboard 200 Top 10

Frank Sinatra 'Ultimate Christmas' - album artwork courtesy of Capitol Records/Universal Music

Frank Sinatra has returned to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the first time in over a decade. The iconic singer’s holiday compilation Ultimate Christmas climbed from No. 17 to No. 10 on the Jan. 4, 2025-dated chart.

The album, which previously peaked at No. 12, reaches the top 10 in its 52nd week on the chart — dating back to its December 2017 debut. This marks the late singer’s first return to the top 10 since August 2012. That same month, his 2008 hits package Nothing But The Best returned to the top 10 (re-entering at No. 3 on the Aug. 25, 2012-dated chart) after sale pricing and promotion. Nothing But The Best had previously debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the May 31, 2008-dated chart.

Ultimate Christmas becomes Sinatra’s 33rd top 10-charting effort, the most among solo males. The Rolling Stones have the most top 10s, with 38. They are followed by Barbra Streisand (with 34), Sinatra and The Beatles, whom he passes (32).

First released by Capitol Records/Universal Music in 2017, Ultimate Christmas features Sinatra’s inimitable versions of festive classics including “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “The First Noel” and “Merry Little Christmas.” Sinatra’s children Nancy, Tina and Frank Jr. also add their voices to “The Twelve Days Of Christmas,” “The Bells Of Christmas (Greensleeves)” and “I Wouldn’t Trade Christmas.” The collection’s iconic recordings span 1957 to 1991, with arrangements by Nelson Riddle, Don Costa, Gordon Jenkins, and Johnny Mandel, among others.

Meanwhile, another iconic entertainer, Bing Crosby, makes waves in the top 10 on the latest Billboard 200, as his own Ultimate Christmas album jumps from No. 6 to No. 3. That marks the late legend’s highest-charting effort since the Jan. 5, 1959-dated chart, when his former No. 1 Merry Christmas ranked at No. 2. Merry Christmas had previously spent a week at No. 1 on Jan. 6, 1958-dated chart.

