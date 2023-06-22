Urne Shares Intensely Personal New Single ‘The Burden’

Urne - Photo: Andy Ford

“The Burden,” London metal trio, Urne’s second single from their forthcoming album, A Feast On Sorrow, is out now. The new song addresses the struggles placed on frontman, Joe Nally’s, family in the face of dementia.

Giving additional insight on the song, guitarist, Angus Neyra, says; “This was one of the final songs written for the album, and as a band we always try to show something new with each single. With this track we aimed for a big sounding arena metal riff, something we hope goes down well live!”

“The Burden” arrives with an official video, which you can watch below. Neyra says of the video, “Nally had the coloring and visuals in mind for what he wanted, and we managed to make this come alive with the help of Loki Films.”

URNE - The Burden (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Produced by Joe Duplantier, frontman of modern metal goliaths, Gojira, A Feast On Sorrow was recorded at Duplantier’s Silver Cord studio in Brooklyn, New York.

An intensely personal record, A Feast On Sorrow, is due for release on August 11 via Candlelight Records, The album is described as “a stark rumination on the grim inevitabilities of disease, dementia and deterioration in old age.”

“There were a lot of dark times,” frontman Joe Nally explains. “Losing people is a horrible thing; when the reality hits, it shocks. I was full of pent-up emotion – anger, confusion – and I could only seem to release that through aggression. This is much darker. There were quite a few ‘fun’ elements to our first LP Serpent & Spirit. There aren’t many of those here.”

At present, Urne are on the road playing major European festivals and appearing as special guests to Gojira across multiple shows; this run of dates will culminate in a mainstage appearance at the UK’s Bloodstock festival, taking place at its usual stomping ground of Catton Hall, Derbyshire, from August 10-13.

Pre-order A Feast On Sorrow.

Urne play the following shows in the summer of 2023:

24/06: Basinfire Festival, Spalene Porici, Czech Republic

27/06: Tallin Noblessner Foundry, Estonia*

02/07: Tuska Open Air Festival, Finland

04/08: Metal Days, Velenje, Slovenia

05/08: Vagos Metal Festival, Quinta Do Ega, Portugal

12/08: Bloodstock Festival, Catton Park, Derbyshire, England