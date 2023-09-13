Vic Mensa Shares ‘VICTOR’ Tracklist, Featuring Thundercat, Common, And More

Vic Mensa - Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Vic Mensa has shared the tracklist for his forthcoming sophomore album VICTOR (out this Friday, September 13).

The new project will include features from Omari Hardwick, Ty Dolla $ign, Thundercat, Common, Rapsody, DIXSON, Lekan, Ant Clemons, D Smoke, Mr. Hudson, and more. Check out the full tracklist below.

Regarding the Roc Nation Records project, Vic wrote, “This album is a story of redemption; trial and triumph, pain and glory,” states Mensa. “It was forged from the rubble of a bad crash, literally and metaphorically, and follows my journey into spirituality, a return to Chicago, a return to Ghana and a rediscovery of myself.”

The thesis of VICTOR is articulated most clearly in its song “Law of Karma,” which espouses that the only way for upward movement is through inward reflection. Executive produced by BongoByTheWay and largely self-produced, the album delves deeply into this quest, with Vic taking stock of his trials and detailing the work he’s done inwardly and outwardly to try to affect positive change; through social work, sobriety, and delving into his cultural roots traveling to and working in Ghana.

The album’s title and artwork were revealed earlier last month in a video clip of the artist Terron Cooper Sorrells painting the life-sized portrait. With the announcement of VICTOR, Vic teamed up with Paper Planes for a special collaboration on a Limited Edition VICTOR snapback. The hat can be purchased at Vic’s site in a bundle with the VICTOR opaque yellow vinyl. On the heels of the album announcement, Vic was direct support for longtime friend Chance the Rapper at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center recently.

The Chicago native paired the announcement with the release of album track “Blue Eyes,” a deeply personal track in which Vic breaks down the internalized insecurities he experienced growing up biracial and addressing the toxicity of Euro-centric beauty standards.

Pre-order VICTOR.

VICTOR Tracklist:

1. Sunday Morning Intro (feat. Omari Hardwick)

2. Victor

3. RUMORS

4. LVLN UP

5. The Weeping Poets (feat. Jay Electronica)

6. Swear

7. $WISH (feat. G-Eazy & Chance The Rapper)

8. sunset on the low end

9. STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON (feat. Thundercat & Maeta)

10. $outhside Story (​​feat. Common)

11. Law of Karma

12. Blue Eyes

13. Blue Eyes (Interlude) (feat. Rapsody)

14. Sunday Evening Reprise (feat. DIXSON & Lekan)

15. all i kno

16. Ble$$ings (feat. Ant Clemons & D Smoke)

17. 14 Days (feat. Mr. Hudson)

18. Eastside Girl (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (Bonus Track)