Wallie The Sensei And Yxng K.A Team Up For ‘Damage’

Wallie The Sensei - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Compton’s Wallie The Sensei taps North Philly upstart Yxng K.A for the gripping new single “Damage.” The song is out now via Capitol Records.

The hard-hitting track is accompanied by a cinematic visual, which captures the spitter and his young associate trading bars on helipads and hotel balconies. “Damage” follows Wallie’s recent hit singles “Homi” and “Ghetto Lullaby.”

As always, Wallie’s razor sharp pen is on full display in “Damage,” a propulsive track about wealth accumulation. “I just lived a whole year off of scamming, if I don’t get that money I’m throwing tantrums,” he spits over reflective piano chords and chest-pummeling bass. “The s__t I’ve been through give your heart damage, traumatized by the struggle I need a mansion.” K.A. then steps up to put his spin on the subject.

The accompanying “Damage” visual finds the Compton emcee risking a mountain of chips and his signature “W” chain at the poker table, before winning it back and heading to a helipad with his winnings in tow. Wallie’s move from the poker table to skyscrapers is a perfect metaphor for his rapid ascent in the rap game. There’s no need to bet on The Sensei, at this point he’s a sure thing.

“Damage” builds on the momentum of Wallie’s April release “Homi,” which followed GOLDEN CHILD–a project spearheaded by “03 Flow.” A true labor of love, “03 Flow” pays homage to fellow rapper 03 Greedo, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. It soon took on a life of its own with radio support, streaming success, and glowing praise from music peers such as the late PnB Rock.

GOLDEN CHILD also included Wallie’s team-up with Detroit powerhouse 42 Dugg for the remix of “Scandalous.” The two trade bars with ease as Wallie recounts the struggles of success and the haters who would come for his head. With the unrelenting “Damage,” Wallie The Sensei adds another chapter to one of toughest discographies in rap.

Buy or stream “Damage.”