Watch New Official Video For The Beatles’ ‘Here, There & Everywhere’

The latest new official video for a classic track from The Beatles’ Revolver, recently reissued in expanded and remixed special editions, is shared today by Trunk Animation. It’s a striking depiction of the timeless ballad “Here, There & Everywhere.”

Says Trunk Animation’s Richard Barnett, the producer of the clip: “Follow the band on tour, as they face an ever-changing backdrop of cities, hotels, roads, and gigs, with only each other to rely on. A magical dancer appears to each of them, representing inspiration and creative freedom.”

The Beatles - Here, There and Everywhere

The director and animator of the new music video is Rok Predin, with Jonathan Clyde and Sophie Hilton as Barnett’s fellow producers. The “Here, There & Everywhere” film follows recently-released videos for “Taxman,” directed by Danny Sangra, and “I’m Only Sleeping,” directed by Em Cooper.

Revolver is available now in numerous new editions, including 5CD/4LP Super Deluxe, 2CD Deluxe, picture disc, 1LP, 1CD, and for download and streaming. Dolby Atmos Mixes and the original mono mix of the revolutionary album accompany never-before-released session recordings and demos, plus the “Paperback Writer” and “Rain” EP.

The new editions also faithfully recreate the Grammy Award-winning original album artwork created by Klaus Voormann. The Super Deluxe CD and vinyl versions of the 2022 release house a lavish book featuring a new foreword by Paul McCartney, an introduction by reissue producer Giles Martin, an essay by Questlove, and chapters written by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

The release of the new editions of Revolver took the album to No.1 No. 1 on three Billboard charts, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Catalog Albums. It entered the charts at No.1 in Scotland, No.2 in the UK, Austria, Australia, and New Zealand, No.3 in the Netherlands, Ireland, and Portugal, and returned to the Top 5 in numerous other countries worldwide.

