The Weeknd Adds Special Wembley Stadium Show To 2023 Tour Itinerary

The Weeknd has announced a special end-of-summer show at Wembley Stadium for his highly anticipated ‘After Hours ‘Til Dawn’ 2023 tour. This latest date is scheduled for Friday, August 18, 2023 and will be a night to celebrate this incredible 29-date stadium tour run. Tickets for The Weeknd’s Wembley Stadium date will go on sale starting Friday, December 16 at 12pm local time. All tickets and additional info will be available at the artist’s official website.

Elsewhere in The Weeknd news, Abel Tesfaye’s “Can’t Feel My Face” was officially certified Diamond last week. This is the artist’s fourth Diamond single (following “The Hills,” “Starboy,” and “Blinding Lights”), making him the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to reach the achievement. The single is from The Weeknd’s second studio album Beauty Behind the Madness and was his first single to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As Bianca Gracie explains in her feature on the track, “‘Can’t Feel My Face’ may have been the third single picked from Beauty Behind the Madness, but it remains the biggest. Gone was the murky, chilling production from The Weeknd’s mixtape days. For “Can’t Feel My Face,” The Weeknd called upon pop music’s legendary hitmaker Max Martin and Ali Payami (best known for his Grammy-winning work on Taylor Swift’s 1989). The two producers created a bouncy, vibrant melody that drew inspiration from one of The Weeknd’s biggest heroes, Michael Jackson.”

“‘He’s everything to me, so you’re going to hear it in my music,’ The Weeknd told the LA Times in 2016. “Off The Wall was the album that inspired me to sing. It helped me find my [voice] … “Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough,” I kept singing that, and I found my falsetto.”

THE WEEKND’S AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 UK TOUR DATES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Sat Jun 10 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

Fri Jul 7 – London, UK– London Stadium

Sat Jul 8 – London, UK– London Stadium

Fri Aug 18 – London, UK– Wembley Stadium connected by EE (New date).

