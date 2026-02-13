Weezer ‘Coloring Book’ Celebrates Six Color-Themed Albums

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Any Weezer fan knows how much the band loves a color-themed album. From their debut in 1994 with the Blue Album all the way up to their 2019 Black Album, the band has released six of them among their varied discography. Now, to celebrate the six albums, comes the Weezer Coloring Book, bringing the six albums together on vinyl along with an actual coloring book and a set of markers.

The Weezer Coloring Book will include the Blue Album, the Green Album, the Red Album, the White Album, the Black Album, and the Teal Album, each as a 1LP on color vinyl. The coloring book itself will consist of 72 brand-new illustrations, with each corresponding to one song contained within the six albums. The albums and book also come with six corresponding markers in blue, red, green, teal, black, and white. And while the white marker might sound a little unnecessary at first glance, there may just be some surprises in store.

Weezer’s debut Blue Album put the band on the map with its singles “Undone – The Sweater Song,” “Buddy Holly,” and “Say It Ain’t So.” It took seven years for the band to produce the Green Album—the third in their discography—which contained the hits “Island In The Sun” and “Hash Pipe.” Their sixth album overall was the Red Album, which won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for its lead single “Pork And Beans.” The White Album is Weezer’s tenth album overall and debuted in 2016 and contained the rock hit “Thank God for Girls.” The Teal Album consists of covers, most of which are hit songs from the 1980s and 90s like “No Scrubs,” “Billie Jean,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).”

Finally, the Black Album saw the band depart from their guitar oriented sound and bucked expectations by being less dark than fans expected out of a “Black Album.” “Without the big guitar, there’s more room for reverb and different kinds of psychedelic effects,” frontman Rivers Cuomo told Entertainment Weekly around the album’s release in 2019. “We’ve been trying to make this record for several years.” Now, years later, it joins the rest of Weezer’s colors in the Coloring Book.

Buy Weezer’s Coloring Book here.