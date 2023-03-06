The White Buffalo Shares Art Film Based On ‘Year Of The Dark Horse’ Album

The White Buffalo - Photo: Gina Wetzler/Redferns

The White Buffalo has released the full-length art film The White Buffalo: Year of the Dark Horse today, is based on the new album Year Of The Dark Horse in its entirety. You can watch it below.

The Year of the Dark Horse album is now available worldwide via Snakefarm. A collection of 12 musical vignettes individual yet constant in flow, Year of the Dark Horse is The White Buffalo’s most sonically ambitious and well-rounded album to date, with the full scope of Smith’s songwriting craft on view.

The White Buffalo - Year Of The Dark Horse - Full Length Movie

Recorded at Neon Cross studio in Nashville with producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Brothers Osbourne, Fidlar) – the 10-track album has now debuted to critical praise across the globe. On YOTDH, the Emmy-nominated, Oregon-born, and Southern California-bred artist The White Buffalo aka Jake Smith, took the less-traveled path and embarked on a voyage of discovery. Bassist, keyboard player, and guitarist Christopher Hoffee, and drummer Matt Lynott added to the recordings and round out the group on the road.

Year of the Dark Horse, which American Songwriter hailed as a “tilt-a-whirl of melting soundscapes,” and a “funhouse of melodies that shapeshift in your ears” is based around the shifting of seasons paralleled with the changes in a relationship. Smith’s evocative storytelling and emotionally weighted songs allow the imagination of the listener to play an important part throughout; the music builds on a tale of debauchery and blame, of love and loss, a life lived against the odds, with the whole thing set in one lunar year, and following our anti-hero through the highs and lows of the seasons. From highlights “Kingdom For A Fool,” “52 Card Pickup,” and “Donna,” Year of the Dark Horse offers an invigorating and wonderfully unpredictable listen.

The White Buffalo will launch a tour of Europe, and the U.K. on May 18. The group will open for the legendary Bruce Springsteen on Sunday, May 21 at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy before shows in the U.K., Germany, France, The Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland. Visit the artist’s official website for further information on all dates.

