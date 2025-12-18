Wolfmother Celebrate 20 Years of Self-Titled Album With Picture Disc Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Wolfmother’s groundbreaking self-titled debut just celebrated its 20th birthday. The Australian rockers will be honoring the album that changed everything for them by releasing a limited edition picture disc vinyl version of the LP on January 30.

Upon its release, Wolfmother reached the Top 10 on the Australian charts, was certified multi-Platinum, and landed on the US Billboard 200, too. Additionally, the album earned the band three ARIA Awards, including Best Breakthrough Album and Best Rock Album, and a Grammy for “Woman.” The win marked the first time an Australian band won in the Best Hard Rock Performance category.

The band, which currently consists of founding member and frontman Andrew Stockdale alongside bassist James Wassenaar and drummer Christian Condon, will also be celebrating the album’s anniversary with a tour.

Wolfmother’s 2026 North American tour will feature the trio performing the self-titled album in its entirety each night. The run is set to begin on June 7 in Austin, Texas. From there, the rockers will hit cities like Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and plenty more. The 23-stop tour will conclude on July 12 in San Diego, California.

Upon its initial release, Wolfmother shocked and reinvigorated the rock world. Pitchfork wrote “their sound is a throwback to 1970s hard rock — miles of galloping riffs, noodling organ, and guitar fuzz.” They added that the band strikes, “a balance between meaty vintage metal and crisp, stoner-rock melodies.” Critical consensus was one thing, but the band also received a very different, though equally important co-sign. Metallica’s Lars Ulrich said he listened to Wolfmother “every day” when it was first released.

Back in 2016, Stockdale spoke with Vice to reflect on the first decade of his band and the release of Wolfmother. When asked what he learned from that era, the songwriter explained: “I guess if you want that type of success, you have to work for it. It takes a lot of setting off and touring, and writing, and you really have to commit yourself to the project.”

