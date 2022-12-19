Little Big Town And More Set To Join Wynonna Judd For ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’

Wynonna Judd - Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Country music icon Wynonna Judd recently announced that The Judds: The Final Tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans.

The explosive 11-date first run of the arena tour saw generations of Judds fans singing along to the duo’s most enduring and beloved hits. Wynonna has once again enlisted the talents of some of Nashville’s brightest stars – joining her for the 2023 run include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker. Also returning as a very special guest on all upcoming tour dates is country music powerhouse Martina McBride.

“What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour,” says Wynonna. “I’m so grateful to the fans that they want more and I’m anxious to be with everybody again.”

The Judds signed to RCA Nashville in 1983 and released six studio albums between then and 1991. The duo were one of the most successful acts in country music history, winning five Grammy Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and nine Country Music Association awards.

They also had 25 singles on the country music charts between 1983 and 2000, 14 of which went to No.1. Their signature songs included “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” “Girls Night Out,” “Have Mercy,” and “Love Can Build A Bridge.” After eight successful years as a duo, the Judds ceased performing in 1991. Their farewell concert was the most successful musical event in cable PPV history, and the accompanying tour was one of the biggest grossers of that year.

Naomi Judd, who was born Diana Ellen Judd in 1946, also acted occasionally, appearing in More American Graffitti in 1979, then starring in the film A Holiday Romance in 1999. alongside Andy Griffith and Gerald McRaney.

Visit The Judds’ official website for more information.